9,225 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in LKQ by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.