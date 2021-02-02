9,140 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

