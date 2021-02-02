900 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of HXL opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

