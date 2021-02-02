8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $106,151.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002118 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

