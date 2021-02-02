89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 5.2%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 163,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 266,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The stock has a market cap of $424.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $189,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in 89bio by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

