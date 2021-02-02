$89.29 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $89.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.67 million and the lowest is $86.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 1,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.00 million, a PE ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

