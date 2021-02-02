88mph Market Capitalization Reaches $36.44 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $132.99 or 0.00382321 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $36.44 million and $3.43 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00258661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00037765 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 314,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,003 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

