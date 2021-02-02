850 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JKI opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.47. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $169.48.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

