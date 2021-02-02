$84.50 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $84.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.52 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Freshpet reported sales of $65.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $318.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.77 million to $318.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $424.92 million, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 190,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,027. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $153.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,292.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.