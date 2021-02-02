$76.92 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $76.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.24 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $102.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $319.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.93 million to $322.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.56 million, with estimates ranging from $364.31 million to $391.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $717.29 million, a P/E ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

