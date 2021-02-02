710 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,784 shares of company stock worth $62,482,722. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $11.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,540. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

