695,000 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,286,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.37% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.64. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.