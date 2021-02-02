695,000 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,286,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.37% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000.
In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LESL stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.64. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
