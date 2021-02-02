6,149 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,149 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $14.37 on Tuesday, reaching $410.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,698. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.59, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

