558 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $8,047,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.