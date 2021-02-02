54,947 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 53,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 290,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

