5,120 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.35. 106,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

