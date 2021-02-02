500 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

