$50.07 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report sales of $50.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $53.53 million. IMAX reported sales of $124.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $134.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.70 million, with estimates ranging from $259.55 million to $301.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 18,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in IMAX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 95.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth $141,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

