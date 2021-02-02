4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Tops $20,979.68

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. 4NEW has a market cap of $20,979.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 113.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

