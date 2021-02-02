490 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

A stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,853.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.