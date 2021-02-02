464 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 168.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

