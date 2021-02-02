4,411 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

