436 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after buying an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $698.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

