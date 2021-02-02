4,200 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. 112,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

