40,386 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. 41,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,077. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

