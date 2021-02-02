$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

