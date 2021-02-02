$40.76 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce $40.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.32 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $47.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $157.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.78 million to $157.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $159.28 million, with estimates ranging from $151.61 million to $166.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DSX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
