$40.76 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce $40.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.32 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $47.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $157.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.78 million to $157.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $159.28 million, with estimates ranging from $151.61 million to $166.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

