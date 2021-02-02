3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in 3M by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

