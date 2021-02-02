3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 71,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

