3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 9.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $38.91. Approximately 7,734,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 29,533,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

