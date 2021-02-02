39,566 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Paychex comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paychex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.88. 34,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

