$36.27 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post $36.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.19 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $35.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $195.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $561.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 460,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.