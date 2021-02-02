34,954 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

FSKR opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

