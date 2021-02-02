3,328 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

