3,279 Shares in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in RealPage by 15.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 58.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RP opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.17 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

