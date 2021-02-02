301 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -221.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

