$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $16.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.96.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

