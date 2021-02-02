$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 367,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 178,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 586,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 931,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

