$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE:GPI traded up $6.17 on Monday, hitting $143.79. 240,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,726. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,067 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

