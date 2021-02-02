$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $295.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the highest is $314.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $301.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 20,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $453.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 24.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

