282,776 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 950.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

