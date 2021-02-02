$28.70 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $28.80 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $117.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $131.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million.

ABST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $8,341,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.40 million, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

