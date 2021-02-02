$278.40 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce sales of $278.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $278.80 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $283.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.