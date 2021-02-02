2,500 Shares in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Bought by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

Shares of FINS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

