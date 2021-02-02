24,000 Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

LCAP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Profile

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

