$228.62 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $228.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.25 million. Criteo posted sales of $266.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $799.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.00 million to $804.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $797.65 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.