2,250 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

