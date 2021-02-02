20,832 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

FTEC stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.16.

