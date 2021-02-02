$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. AON posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,113. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.