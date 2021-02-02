$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 14.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

